'We hope Folarin Balogun enjoys his trip!' - USMNT interim boss Anthony Hudson and Christian Pulisic on discussions with striker after Orlando arrival

Anthony Hudson and Christian Pulisic responded to Folarin Balogun's presence in Orlando by confirming that discussions have been held with the striker

USMNT's recruitment of Balogun continues

Striker has talked to several U.S. player

Currently in Orlando, where USMNT have held camp

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun is confirmed to be in Orlando, where the USMNT have been holding camp ahead of Thursday's trip to Grenada ahead of Friday's match. When asked about Balogun's presence, Hudson said that discussions have been held with the striker, who is eligible to make a switch of international allegiance to join the USMNT after playing exclusively for England's youth teams thus far.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s out here having a little bit of a break, and some training, and we’ve had some discussions. Now it’s about him just enjoying the rest of his trip,” Hudson said. “I think it’s good because it’s been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are, and what we do. And again, hope we get the chance to speak with him again. It’s been good to me, and I know a few of the guys have spoken to him as well.”

Pulisic was asked about his relationship with Balogun as well, replying: “I haven’t really spoken to him personally. I know some of the guys that know him from previous teams or whatever have reached out to him and spoken to him. From our side, we’d love to have him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's potential USMNT switch would be a massive deal for the program, who have been looking for a marquee No. 9 to step up and take control for some time. The team's lack of a pure goalscorer was apparent at the World Cup, and Balogun could be an answer to that problem, having scored 17 goals so far in Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Grenada on Friday night before heading back to Orlando to host El Salvador on Monday.