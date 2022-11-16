News Matches
USMNT must 'literally start kicking' Gareth Bale in World Cup clash with Wales, says Acosta

Dan Bernstein
00:17 GMT+3 16/11/2022
United States men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta revealed a brutal plan to stop Wales' Gareth Bale at the World Cup.
  • USMNT faces Wales next Monday
  • Bale the main threat
  • Acosta wants to be physical with forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Acosta, a team-mate of Bale at LAFC, claimed the USMNT would do whatever it takes to slow down the star attacker - even if it meant some dirty tricks.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a guy that we know to have eyes on," Acosta told reporters. "We've got to literally start kicking him around the field a little bit. Make him feel us. Limit his time and space. Let him be comfortable [and] he can really hurt you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale recently scored an extra-time equalizer in the MLS Cup, adding to a long list of clutch goals in a career that includes memorable stops at Tottenham and Real Madrid. He is known to be at his best when playing for Wales, and the USMNT must contain him to earn a positive result in its World Cup opener.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After the meeting with Wales, the team will face England and Iran in Group B.

