'A reality I’ve hid' - USMNT & MLS midfielder Sebastian Lletget says he was extorted after cheating on fiancee Becky G

USMNT and MLS midfielder Sebastian Lletget claimed this week that he was the victim of an extortion attempt after he cheated on fiancee Becky G.

Lletget, who has made 33 USMNT appearances, spoke publicly about the situation for the first time via Instagram. He admitted to cheating on the famous singer and said he was forced to go public after "a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot."

It's unclear whether the infidelity occurred before or after their December engagement, or the exact threats that were made against him. He began dating Becky G, a world-famous musical artist, in 2016.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," he wrote. "Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.

"While this anonymous internet stalker – who I never met, unlike they claimed - had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can't keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most."

Getty Images

Lletget also apologized to Becky G for his actions, adding: "To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he added. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The 30-year-old moved to FC Dallas from the New England Revolution last year after first making his name with the LA Galaxy. He featured early in USMNT qualifying for the 2022 World Cup but fell out of Gregg Berhalter's plans as the tournament approached.

No criminal investigation into the alleged extortion attempt has been announced.

"This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past," Lletget wrote. "I have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."