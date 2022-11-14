USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna and full list of jerseys for World Cup

The U.S. men's national team has announced all of the kit numbers for the 2022 World Cup, including those of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

Some USMNT players such as Pulisic have held their numbers for many years, while others have more recently assumed their preferred digits.

If the Stars and Stripes make a deep run in Qatar, the numbers will become iconic among American fans eager to see their nation reach new heights.

GOAL brings you the full list of USMNT kit numbers below...

USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna & more

There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No. 1, No. 12 and No. 25 shirts.

Meanwhile, Pulisic will keep his No. 10 kit, and Reyna will take on the No. 7 after briefly wearing No. 21 to honor his dad, Claudio Reyna.

Player Kit number Matt Turner 1 Sergino Dest 2 Walker Zimmerman 3 Tyler Adams 4 Antonee Robinson 5 Yunus Musah 6 Gio Reyna 7 Weston McKennie 8 Jesus Ferreira 9 Christian Pulisic 10 Brenden Aaronson 11 Ethan Horvath 12 Tim Ream 13 Luca de la Torre 14 Aaron Long 15 Jordan Morris 16 Cristian Roldan 17 Shaq Moore 18 Haji Wright 19 Cameron Carter-Vickers 20 Timothy Weah 21 DeAndre Yedlin 22 Kellyn Acosta 23 Josh Sargent 24 Sean Johnson 25 Joe Scally 26

Wondering why Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't in the squad? For a deep dive into head coach Gregg Berhalter's selections, look no further than this round-up of winners and losers.

And for a list of full World Cup squads for every country, we've got you covered here.