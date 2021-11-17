Former USMNT starlet Green questions Berhalter exile as World Cup qualifiers progress without him

Former United States men's national team phenom Julian Green, who remains the youngest World Cup goalscorer for the U.S., has questioned why he is not selected to the squad anymore.

The 26-year-old has not appeared in a competitive match for his country since 2018, and his play for Bundesliga side Furth hasn't impressed USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter enough to call his name during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Green's golden boy status was once cemented by his goal in extra time against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup when he was just 19 years old, however he has since seen rising stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie surpass him.

What has been said?

"I'm in contact [with Berhalter] every once in a while," Green told Transfermarkt.

"Ahead of the season, we had the Gold Cup, but I couldn't play there because it was right in the middle of the preseason preparation.

"It is difficult to say why I am not called up; I think I can help the team and I’m available. At the end of the day, the coach makes the decision, and I can only give my best, improve my game and respect the decision of the manager to leave me out."

MLS an option in the future

Green said he could see himself in MLS "at some point" but added that he's happy at newly promoted Furth right now.

"I am now playing in the Bundesliga, and I want to stay there, ideally with Furth," Green said. "But it is hard to say where the path is going to lead, I always want the best for myself, and the Bundesliga is the best. You never know what the future brings, but I am very, very comfortable in Furth."

What's Green been up to?

Green, once a Bayern Munich prospect, joined Furth ahead of the 2017-18 season when they were still in Germany's second division.

He scored nine goals last year as Furth secured promotion, but this year hasn't gone as well with the midfielder failing to tally a single goal involvement to date.

Furth have earned just one point through 11 matches and sit bottom of the Bundesliga.

