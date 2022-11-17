'The USMNT have an incredible squad!' - Wales winger James ahead of World Cup clash

Wales star Daniel James hyped up the United States men's national team less than a week before their World Cup match.

James called USMNT "incredible"

Knows Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson

Ready for "great match"

WHAT HAPPENED? James is on loan at Fulham from Leeds, but he got to know USMNT players Adams and Aaronson at Elland Road before his departure. His interactions with those two have helped convince him that the Americans will be a tough opponent in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The [USMNT] have got an incredible squad," James said. "They're a very athletic team, and I've obviously played with two players at Leeds and they've got great attitudes. I think it'll be a great match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both countries will feel they need to win on Monday to secure a place in the knockout stage, so it could be an open game that provides enjoyable attacking action. USMNT coach Berhalter matched James' flattery by telling reporters he expects Wales to look better than many anticipate.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The ex-Manchester United player is expected to start in Wales' attack against the USMNT and attempt to provide quality support to Gareth Bale.