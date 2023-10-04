'He's f*cking weird' - USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner explains why 'eccentric' former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale is his 'opposite'

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has explained why he thinks former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale is "f*cking weird" and his exact "opposite".

Turner called Ramsdale 'weird'

Ramsdale's 'flair' sets him apart

Turner joined Forest from Arsenal this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner, who left Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest in the summer, has named American goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and current Arsenal custodian Ramsdale as the "weirdest" goalkeepers he has come across in his career thus far.

Turner explained that the 'flair' in Ramsdale's game is what makes him a little crazy and different from himself but he also expressed his love for his former team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to CBS Sports, the USMNT goalkeeper said: "The weirdest either Bobby Shuttleworth, he was the first goalie I ever saw, and I was like oh my god that guy's crazy - or Aaron Ramsdale. He's also bananas that guy. Yeah, he's f*cking weird but I love him."

Pressed further on Ramsdale's "crazy" personality, Turner added: "He's just eccentric, got little bits of flair in his game, he's very opposite from me in that sense, on the field and off the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner played second fiddle to Ramsdale at Arsenal in 2022-23, which led to his decision to join Nottingham Forest. He also played alongside Shuttleworth for a year at New England Revolution.

WHAT NEXT? The 29-year-old will be next seen in action on Saturday when Forest take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.