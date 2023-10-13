'We need to be on the same page' - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter on getting the best of Folarin Balogun and how his time as an MLS coach with the Columbus Crew could provide answers

Gregg Berhalter says that the U.S. men's national team still needs to adjust to the presence of Folarin Balogun at the striker position.

Berhalter on adjusting to Balogun

USMNT still adjusting to new striker

U.S. to face Germany and Ghana

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun is in his third camp with the USMNT, having made his debut earlier this year during the Nations League semifinals. Thus far, he has two goals in four caps, having asserted himself as the team's go-to striker while also furthering his club career with a move to Ligue 1 side Monaco this summer.

For much of last cycle, the U.S. struggled to get production out of the striker position and Berhalter says the team is still learning how to get the best out of Balogun. The USMNT boss also says he can look back at his time as Columbus Crew coach to provide some answers for what the team can do tactically to get Balogun going.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I remember in the Columbus days, we would have a forward always on the weak-side centerback always looking to run behind the backline," Berhalter said. "Balo really has a talent for running behind the backline. It's something where you need to just be on the same page with him, really identifying his runs and then trying to get him on the ball. When you see the goals he scored in France, most of them are from quick, behind the backline shots from in and around the penalty box."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's start to life with Monaco has been a rollercoaster, to say the least, as the striker does already have three goals with his new club. He also, however, missed two penalties in a loss to Nice, although he bounced back from that disappointment with a goal in a 3-2 win over Marseille.

He'll now look to bring his good form into the international break as he faces the biggest tests yet of his young USMNT career.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will host Germany on Saturday in the first of two international friendlies before taking on Ghana on Tuesday.