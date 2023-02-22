USMNT duo Christian Pulisic & Matt Turner urged to consider Chelsea and Arsenal exits

Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel has urged Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner to look for summer moves in order to play regular football.

Pulisic facing uncertain future at Chelsea

Turner yet to feature in Premier League this season

Freidel says it's time for a change

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer and could even have gone in January but for a knee injury. Friedel thinks the United States attacker needs to be playing regularly and expects the forward to move on at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Christian is one of the most important players for USA so we’re going to want him to be playing consistently. He has a year left on his contract but I’m sure there is someone out there that will want him," he told Sporting Post. "It’s going to be one of those summers where either he is told he is in Chelsea’s plans and they offer him a new deal, or he gets sold. Looking at things I’m thinking it’s probably the latter and we’ll see him somewhere else which could be good for him to play consistently."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Friedel thinks it's a similar story for Arsenal back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has only managed six outings so far this season and is yet to appear in the Premier League.

"I think that Matt, no matter what, even though Arsenal are an incredible club, has to find consistent football somewhere," he added. "This season, fine, but if he’s not going to be the number one he has got to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are expected to have a summer clearout following a big-spending January which could see Pulisic depart. Turner may also move on as he's in danger of losing his No. 1 spot with the U.S. national team if he continues on the bench at Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is currently out injured but has said he is hoping to return to action shortly. Turner's appearances this season have only come in the FA Cup and Europa League and he'll have to wait until March until Arsenal return to Europa League action in the last 16.