USMNT defender Miles Robinson made his first international appearances since tearing his Achilles last year - and Taylor Twellman is inspired.

  • Robinson missed World Cup
  • Won two USMNT trophies before injury
  • Fighting to regain starting place

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-USMNT player Twellman expressed joy at Robinson's appearance against El Salvador on Monday night after 11 months away. It has been a long road back to full health since he sustained his injury last May, and missing the World Cup caused Robinson mental anguish.

But at his best, the 26-year-old Atlanta United star is a key piece of the USMNT roster. He won the Nations League and Gold Cup finals, both against Mexico, in the summer of 2021, and scored the trophy-winning goal in the latter match. Now, he will try to nail down his starting place amid competition from Walker Zimmermann and Tim Ream.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Such an inspiration to many @milesrobinson and I’d argue you look stronger & fitter than when you got hurt. Good on you dude. Keep it going. #USMNT," wrote Twellman on Twitter after Robinson played all 90 minutes in Monday's 1-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the USMNT largely avoiding MLS call-ups this international window, Robinson was made a notable exception.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Miles Robinson USMNT 2022GettyTurner Robinson 2023 El Salvador USMNTGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROBINSON? While the center back was away from Atlanta, his club conceded six goals in a stunning 6-1 defeat to Columbus that left veteran Brad Guzan infuriated. Such a meltdown is unlikely to happen again under Robinson's watch.

