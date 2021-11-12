USMNT coach Berhalter questions lack of Mexico respect ahead of World Cup qualifier

United States men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has questioned the level of respect from Mexico as the sides approach their World Cup qualifying clash on Friday night.

Berhalter said he's heard that El Tri believes the USMNT still wants to be like them despite wins in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals over the summer.

He hopes his players can earn more admiration from their peers with a standout performance in their upcoming game.

What has been said?

"When you hear things coming out from their camp, that we want to be [Mexico], where we're looking at some mirror that's Mexico and we want to see ourselves or something like that, it shows that we have a long way to go to get the respect of Mexico," Berhalter said.

"The two victories in the summer I guess didn't do a lot to get that. We're going to have to do it [on Friday] by our play on the field."

Bigger picture

While the USMNT got the better of Mexico twice over the summer with dramatic victories in the Nations League and Gold Cup, El Tri have been better in World Cup qualifying.

Entering Friday, Mexico has 14 points through six matches while the United States has 11 points.

A two-goal win would be required for the USMNT to jump to the top of CONCACAF qualifying on goal differential.

