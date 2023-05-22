USMNT star Bryan Reynolds linked with Premier League transfer - with West Ham among clubs interested in Roma full-back

United States international defender Bryan Reynolds is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League despite struggling at Roma.

Defender out of favour in Italy

Spent time on loan in Belgium

Attracting interest from England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Texas native has spent the 2022-23 campaign campaign on loan at Westerlo, having also spent last season in Belgium with Kortrijk. Westerlo have put a permanent transfer offer to Roma, but that approach has been knocked back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds is, however, expected to be on the move this summer after failing to earn Jose Mourinho’s trust in the Italian capital. He has taken in just eight appearances for Roma since initially linking up with then on loan in 2021 – with an $8 million (£6m) deal eventually pushed through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reynolds, who has three senior caps for the USMNT to his name, is now being linked with clubs in England. The Athletic reports that West Ham are keen on adding him to their list of full-back options, while interest is also being shown from the Championship.

WHAT NEXT? The promising right-back made his breakthrough at FC Dallas, taking in 31 appearances for the MLS outfit, but has found the going tough since heading to Europe and may decide that the time has come for another new challenge to be taken on.