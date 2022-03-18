USMNT's Bello on being 'starstruck' by Haaland, adjusting to the Bundesliga and his World Cup hopes

U.S. men's national team defender George Bello admitted he was left "starstruck" when facing Erling Haaland last weekend as the 20-year-old full back adjusts to life in the Bundesliga.

Bello made his first start since moving to Arminia Bielefeld in January as they faced Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

Arminia ultimately lost the match 2-0, but Bello says it was fantastic to face off with Haaland as well as USMNT teammate Gio Reyna on a big stage.

Bello on facing Haaland

The match was Bello's first start, having moved to the Bundesliga from Atlanta United just before the transfer deadline.

He's appeared in five matches so far, but last weekend's match was a different experience as he took on Haaland and Reyna.

"I've been looking forward to just playing my bros like Gio, Joe [Scally], [Ricardo] Pepi, Chris Richards and all them," Bello said.

"And then there's always people like Haaland. I saw him that day I was kind of starstruck. Obviously there's Lewandowski and all those kind of guys, those top, top, top guys.

"I'm just blessed to be here because I'd play with these guys on FIFA and stuff and I'm playing against them, so this is crazy. I'm really happy."

Adjusting to life in Germany

Having previously starred as a homegrown player for Atlanta United, Bello has spent the last few months adjusting to life in Germany, on and off the field.

He has already come to enjoy life in Bielefeld, a slower-paced city that he says allows him to relax a bit between games.

But he's still adjusting off the field as he has yet to truly explore German life due to the quick turnarounds between games.

On the field, he says, he's also still adjusting to a league that's much faster than MLS.

"The pace, obviously," he said. "Football is universal, so I feel like in any league, you still have to be locked in 100% of the game. So it's not really like I would say, 'Oh, yeah, this league is better than this league', but the Bundesliga is a really quick league so you have to think fast, play faster, and you don't have time with some the ball. That's what I'll say the main differences."

He continued: "If you want to make that leap, once you get here, don't think that you've made it. I feel like that's very important to know. Just because you're in one of the top leagues, it doesn't mean you've made it at all.

"That's what I always tell myself, just to keep bettering myself as a player because I know I have a lot of things to still work on and I'm not the perfect player."

Looking ahead

Although he was not included on the USMNT's initial roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Bello has begun the process of establishing himself with the national team.

The 20-year-old defender has earned six senior caps and was a member of the team that won the Gold Cup last summer.

He faces competition at left back, though, with Antonee Robinson penciled in as the starter and Sergino Dest providing cover if needed.

And Bello, like everyone else in the player pool, would like to lock down a spot heading towards the World Cup, should the U.S. qualify.

"It's a big year for everyone, especially with the U.S., but I would say my goal is just to keep improving myself and just trying to be consistent here," he said. "And if I do that, everything will work out the way it's going to work out.

"I feel like the most important thing is making sure that I'm fit all year, God forbid I get any injury, to stay healthy, and we'll see where it goes.

"Nothing is given to you. Nothing is handed to you so, no matter what, I have to work hard to get that spot on a World Cup roster, and so is everyone else. It's gonna be fun to see. It's gonna be a fun year and, like I said, everyone's excited for it."

