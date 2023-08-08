'Mentally it's really difficult' - USMNT & Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest opens up on 'private life' struggles amid ongoing transfer rumours

Sergino Dest has opened up on his "private life" struggles and has not given up on his Barcelona career amid transfer exit rumours.

Dest facing uncertain Barca future

22-year-old on his next steps

Defender wants to make an impressive legacy

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest's future appears to lie away from the Spanish giants as the Catalan club are ready to cut their losses, putting a €10 million (£9m/$11m) price tag on the 22-year-old. The USWNT full-back, who has been linked with a move to MLS, was loaned out to AC Milan last season but played just 14 times for the Italian side. Now, Dest, whose contract expires in 2025, has spoken about how he wants to be remembered, coping with the pressures of fame away from the pitch, and his future in football.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told CBS Sports Golazo: "I just want people in the US to remember me as one of the best full-backs they have ever had and one of the most skillful. I also want the whole world to know, I feel like I have a lot of potential but sometimes a lack of consistency at club level. A lot of things happen in your private life and sometimes it's difficult to concentrate. My priority is to show the best version of myself and then people will remember me when I'm done."

Dest also explained the importance of being mentally strong when it comes to being successful in the sport, but admits that is not always easy.

"People want to know about our private life and take pictures, it's not the same as a regular job. Obviously, it comes with the job, but mentally it's always really difficult," he said. "You cannot have a mental breakdown, it's almost impossible because you have to stand there for your club, you have to represent people. Sometimes it's difficult people don't know what's going on. Only thing I can do is laugh about it."

Despite appearing to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona, it appears Dest feels he has unfinished business at the La Liga outfit.

"I've accomplished quite a lot but I'm not satisfied yet. I'm at the biggest club in the world and I just want to create my legacy. I fell like I haven't done that yet and I have a lot more to prove and show," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest joined Barca from Ajax in 2020 for €21m (£18m/$23m) and has made 72 appearances for the Spanish giants. However, he has never quite locked down a consistent role or established himself as a permanent member of the starting XI. Despite his defiant stance, his future may lie elsewhere.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Dest was used sparingly by Barca boss Xavi in pre-season but it remains to be seen if he will feature for them a great deal this campaign, which begins on Sunday, August 13, against Getafe.