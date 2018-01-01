U.S. U-20 Richard Ledezma signs with PSV Eindhoven

The Real Salt Lake product joins the Eredivisie champions after previously training with club's youth teams

U.S. Under-20 national team midfielder Richard Ledezma has signed a contract with Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has been training with the club's youth teams since the summer, is set to officially join the club in January on a contract that runs through 2020.

Ledezma has been with PSV for several months, but will travel home on Christmas Eve before officially joining in January, with his father also making the move to the Netherlands with him.

"Hard work and the support of my team-mates have brought me here to PSV," Ledezma said via a club press release.

"I was a bit surprised when PSV showed interest, but I am really looking forward to playing here.

"I feel very welcome, the club is beautiful and the city is beautiful. I'm looking forward to coming to the Netherlands permanently in the new year."

A product of the Real Salt Lake system, Ledezma is seen as a player that can play in either an attacking or box-to-box central role, having caught the eye of scouts during time with RSL's USL side, Real Monarchs, and within the youth national team program.

He's also played as a winger and as a No.6, making his position up in the air as he heads to PSV.

"I'm more patient, calm on the ball," Ledezma said of his skillset. "Creative I guess, an attacking player.

"You can [expect goals in assists from me]. I'll try my hardest."

The midfielder made his professional debut in April and scored his first goal in June as he went on to make five total appearances for Real Monarchs.

Additionally, Ledezma was named to the USL Team of the Week once while also earning honors as the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Western Conference Player of the Year for the U-18/19 age group.

Ledezma gets his first professional goal to give @RealMonarchs the lead. 🙌 #USL #SLCvRGV pic.twitter.com/OxSt9wbm4t Article continues below

— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) June 5, 2018

Ledezma received his first youth national team call-up in January with the U-19 group, but rapidly rose to join the U-20 side, making four appearances.

He was not a part of the squad that ran through Concacaf's World Cup qualifying tournament this summer, though, but remains a key piece for the group heading into this summer's U-20 World Cup as he begins with PSV.

"[I'm] obviously trying to get first team minutes," he said, "so that's going to be my goal."