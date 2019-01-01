Ukraine overcome South Korea to win Under-20 World Cup

Oleksandr Petrakov's side recovered from an early setback to win in the showpiece event in Lodz

Vladyslav Supriaha inspired to Under-20 World Cup glory for the first time in their history as he scored twice in a 3-1 comeback win against .

Ukraine trailed inside five minutes as 's Lee Kang-in converted from the penalty spot, but Supriaha found the net either side of half-time and Heorhii Tsitaishvili rounded off the scoring late on.

Saturday's final in Lodz featured two first-time finalists and it was South Korea who made the brighter start thanks to Lee's spot-kick, awarded after VAR ruled Kim Se-yun had been fouled just inside the area.

Supriaha profited from some slack defending to tap in an equaliser in the 34th minute, however, and he added Ukraine's second shortly after the break after being inadvertently played in by Korea's Kim Hyun-woo.

Ukraine then had goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to thank for keeping them in front when he pushed Lee Jae-ik's header on to the frame of the goal.

And Tsitaishvili scored a breakaway third to round off the comeback for Oleksandr Petrakov's side, who saw off , and on their way to the final.