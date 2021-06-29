Ukraine hero Dovbyk's last-gasp finish the latest game-winning goal in Euros history

The forward's finish came after the 120th minute, making it the second-latest goal ever scored in the competition

Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk's game-winning goal against Sweden on Tuesday made history as the latest winner scored in European Championship history.

Ukraine took down Sweden 2-1 in Tuesday's last-16 clash, with the two sides trading goals in 90 minutes as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emil Forsberg each found the back of the net.

However, a red card for Sweden's Marcus Danielson opened the door for Ukraine, who finally broke down their 10-man opponents with just minutes left in extra time.

A late winner

Dovbyk's goal, which came from a stunning Zinchenko cross, was scored in the 121st minute, making it one of the latest scored in the competition's history.

Timed at 120:37, the goal was the second-latest ever scored at the Euros, behind only Semih Senturk's goal against Croatia in 2008, which hit the back of the net at 121:01.

Tuesday's goal was, however, the latest match-winning finish in Euros history, overtaking France's Michel Platini's game-winner against Portugal in 1984, which came at the 118:53 mark.

121 - Timed at 120:37, Artem Dovbyk has scored the second-latest goal in European Championship history, behind Semih Sentürk v Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini v Portugal in 1984 (118:53). Gasp. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LAXcVAAvxw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 29, 2021

Up next for Ukraine

With their victory over Sweden, Ukraine booked a spot in the quarter-final round, where they will face Tuesday's other victors England.

The Three Lions took down Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to book their own spot in the quarter-finals with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane providing the goals.

Ukraine and England will now face off on Saturday in Rome with the winner facing either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the last four.

