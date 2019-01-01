UKM joined by TFCII, JDTII and Sarawak in Challenge Cup semis

Sarawak became the last team to confirmed their spot in the semi-final of this year's competition after completion of Challenge Cup group stage.

Prior to the matches on the final day of the 2019 Challenge Cup; UKM FC, FC II (TFCII) and Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) had already secured three of the four spots in the knockout stage of the competition.

UKM topped Group B with 12 points from six matches, closing out their group stage with a 0-0 draw against United. The solitary point earned their was enough for them to pip TFCII to first place.

A 16th minute goal from Syafwan Syahlan did the damage to TFCII's hope of finishing top of the group as ran out 1-0 winners but the latter finished five points behind in third place.

Over in Group A, Sarawak held JDTII to a scoreless draw in their final group match to finish second in the group. The Crocs had four points, just one better than Kelantan who finish bottom of the group.

In the semi-final, TFCII will play host to JDTII on September 20 while Sarawak welcomes UKM in Kuching on September 21. The second leg is scheduled to be played on September 27-28.

