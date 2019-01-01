UEFA Champions League: How to watch live streaming of Barcelona v Manchester United and Manchester City v Tottenham

The second leg of the UEFA quater-finals is upon us and the suspense is keeping everyone on tenterhooks.

Of the four English sides in the final eight, two have managed to win as defeated 1-0 at their new stadium in north London and beat FC 2-0 at Anfield while went down by a solitary goal against at Old Trafford. In the only draw in the first leg, and played out a 1-1 draw in the .

Now we are set for the second legs of the quarter-finals.

Viewers in , , Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of the Barcelona v Manchester United and Manchester City v Tottenham clashes on all platforms of Goal.

Apart from the website, the live streaming of the two clashes will be available on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of Goal , Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos..

April 17, Wednesday

Barcelona v Manchester United – Camp Nou, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)

Link to the FTA player

April 11, Thursday

Manchester City v Tottenham – City of Manchester Stadium, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)

Link to FTA player

The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos on the two matchdays.

Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms on April 17 and 18 to be able to view the live streams of the two mouthwatering fixtures.