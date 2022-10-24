Champions League last 16 draw: Date, time, teams & how to watch

GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League last 16 draw

The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is nearing its conclusion with a handful of big guns yet to book their berth in the last 16, and others - like Barcelona - facing an early exit.

The group phase has produced a few shock results, with Liverpool suffering a 4-1 defeat in Naples, Inter frustrating Barcelona and Chelsea going down 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, while Real Madrid salvaged a late draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Napoli and Bayern Munich are the only teams who are currently set to qualify with a 100% record.

As the group stage draws to a close, GOAL has the key information about which teams have already qualified, how to watch the draw, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League knockout phase will happen on Monday November 7, 2022. It will start at 11am BST / 6am ET / 4:30pm IST.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight group winners will be seeded and the eight runners-up will be unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) also cannot be drawn against one another.

How can I watch the Champions League last 16 draw in UK & US?

The draw will be streamed live online for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's website or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

What dates will the Champions League last 16 fixtures be played on?

The last 16 round will take place over two legs, with the first legs played February 14-15 and February 21-22, and the second legs played on March 7-8 and March 14-15, 2023.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?

So far, holders Real Madrid, Bayern, Man City, Napoli and surprise package Club Brugge have secured their passage to the knockout stage, but the group winners - who will be among the seeded teams - are yet to be decided.

The runners-up from each group will constitute the unseeded teams.