UEFA abolishes away goals rule as major Champions League & Europa League change announced

UEFA has confirmed that the away goals rule will be abolished from European competitions and will be put into place from the 2021-22 season.

The away goals rule has been used for over half a century but will no longer decide knockout matches in UEFA club competitions.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained that the rule now "runs counter to its original purpose" and stated his belief that it dissuades teams from playing attacking football.

What's been said?

Ceferin said: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage."

