Ucheibe strike seals SL Benfica's Portuguese League Cup semi-final spot

The 20-year-old stretched her impressive form for the champions, with another strike on Saturday against Albergaria

Christy Uchiebe scored to seal SL 's 2-0 victory over Albergaria in Saturday's 2020-21 Portuguese League Cup quarter-final fixture.

The Eagles went into the tie on the heels of Wednesday's maiden League Cup triumph following a 3-0 victory over Braga, where the Nigerian featured for the last three minutes of the game.

Following her impactful cameo appearance against Braga, Filipa Patão handed the 20-year-old a starting role against Albergaria along with Mariana Alberto, Ana Seica and Francisca Nazareth.

More teams

The visitors got off to a bright start when Catarina Amado's cross opened the door for Francisca Nazareth's opener in the 17th minute.

After a narrow first-half lead, SL Benfica consolidated on their advantage when Amado grabbed her second assist of the match, setting up Ucheibe to strike three minutes after the restart.

Cape Verdean-born Jolina Amani came on for Nycole in the 70th minute and almost added the third for Benfica but her powerful shot went inches wide, with 10 minutes from full time.

Article continues below

The result keeps SL Benfica in the mix for another domestic title after sealing their passage into the semi-final of the competition.

With her latest goal, Ucheibe has now scored thrice this season for SL Benfica, while Amani played the last 20 minutes of the game.

In their next fixture, SL Benfica will be hoping to celebrate the second title in 2021 when they square up against Sporting Braga again in the rescheduled 2019-20 Portuguese Cup final on Tuesday.