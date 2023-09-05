Another star in the making?! U.S. youth international Diego Kochen included in Barcelona's Champions League squad

17-year-old U.S. youth international goalkeeper Diego Kochen has been selected in Barcelona's 2023/24 UEFA Champions League squad.

Kochen makes Barcelona roster

17-year-old is U.S. youth international

Made La Liga bench three times this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Kochen will act as goalkeeping backup for senior stoppers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena, with the Blaugrana set to face Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp in the group stages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kochen trained with the first team for the first time in the spring, where he competed in a training session that saw striker Robert Lewandowski bag a goal past him in the drill. He has been named on the bench in three La Liga games this season with Xavi's side undefeated through four matches.

Kochen is deemed one of the brightest prospects in U.S. soccer, with the teenager being nominated for the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year award after playing in five of eight possible matches for the Under-17 side.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOCHEN?: He will look to further impress manager Xavi and potentially earn a start this campaign.