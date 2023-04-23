U.S. Soccer set to appoint Southampton chief Matt Crocker as new sporting director

Southampton's director of football operations Matt Crocker is reportedly set to replace former U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart.

Crocker announced he'll be leaving Southampton

Set to take U.S. Soccer role after this season ends

Spent three years with the Saints

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that multiple sources familiar with the hiring process of the next U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) sporting director have confirmed to the publication that the current director of football operations at Southampton, Crocker, appears set to take up the role when he leaves St Mary's at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USSF were left without a sporting director following the departure of Earnie Stewart, who first served as the general manager of the USSF before earning a promotion in 2019. Stewart left the role in February to become PSV's new technical director.

Now, it seems that the USSF's search for Stewart's successor has been successful, with Crocker's appointment thought to be imminent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Crocker's first task will be to hire the new U.S. men's national team head coach. The USMNT have yet to name a permanent head coach following the departure of Gregg Berhalter, with Anthony Hudson currently leading the team on an interim basis.

DID YOU KNOW? Crocker served as Southampton's academy manager from 2006 to 2013, monitoring the development of a number of prominent players, including Welsh legend Gareth Bale and a slew of others, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw, and James Ward-Prowse. He became the club's director of technical operations in 2020, but recently announced that he would be stepping down.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? While Crocker awaits the end of the season to join the USSF, the USMNT will fight for a place in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League when they take on rivals Mexico on June 16.