Who is Tyrell Malacia? Everything you need to know about Manchester United's £15m transfer target

GOAL takes a look at the left-back who has caught Erik ten Hag's eye

Erik ten Hag's Dutch revolution is underway at Manchester United as the former Ajax manager looks set to bring in Tyrell Malacia, a player he will have seen plenty of times in Eredivisie.

Malacia, who shares an agent with fellow Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong, looks set to move to Old Trafford for a reported £15 million fee plus £2m in potential add-ons, making him the club's first signing of the summer.

Man Utd hijacked the deal from Lyon, with West Ham also among those interested, but who is the player that they'll be getting in that deal?

What position does Malacia play?

The 22-year-old Dutch defender is primarily a left-back, having started there for both Feyenoord and the Dutch national team.

Malacia is a left-sided defender, with his left foot being his dominant as he roams down that side of the pitch.

What has Malacia's club career been like so far?

Born in Rotterdam, Malacia joined Feyenoord's youth academy in 2008 at the age of nine.

He signed his first professional contract in 2015 and made his debut two years later in a Champions League win over Napoli.

He went a full 90 minutes in that clash with the Serie A side on Decembet 6, 2017, earning the chance to make his Eredivisie debut seven days later against Heerenveen.

In total, he has made 136 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring four times.

Trophy-wise, Malacia and Feyenoord earned the KNVB Cup in 2017-18 and the Johann Cruyff Shield in 2018.

He was a member of the Feyenoord team that made it all the way to the finals of the UEFA Conference League's inaugural iteration, falling to Roma in the final.

Malacia played 88 minutes of that final and was named to UEFA's Team of the Tournament for his efforts throughout the club's run.

What has Malacia's international career been like so far?

Malacia has represented the Netherlands all the way from the youth level to the senior team.

Born in the Netherlands to a Curacaoan father and Surinamese mother, Malacia has represented the country of his berth since earning his first U-16 call-up in 2014.

He went on to play for the U-17s, 18s, 19s, 20s and 21s before finally earning his senior debut in 2021 against Montenegro. He's gone on to earn five senior caps.

How has Malacia ended up on Man Utd's radar?

The deal to bring Malacia to Man Utd was far from a foregone conclusion as the club seemingly swooped in at the last moment.

Malacia looked bound for Lyon until Ten Hag's side came in with a late offer to tempt him to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

West Ham are also said to have been interested in hijacking the deal, giving the left-back no shortage of suitors.

Malacia was reportedly high on Ten Hag's list to sign even when he was Ajax manager, with the deal a sign of the pull Ten Hag has when it comes to recruitment so far.

Further Reading