Two World Cup winners at Inter Miami! MLS outfit trying to pair Lionel Messi with fellow Argentine Angel Di Maria in incredible double swoop

Inter Miami reportedly have their sights set on another World Cup winner, with Angel Di Maria being lined up to sit alongside Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS outfit have pulled off the stunning coup of luring seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to the United States as a free agent. The iconic Argentine will be Florida-bound once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain officially comes to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He may not be the only star of Qatar 2022 to be lining up for the David Beckham co-owned franchise in the second half of 2023 and beyond, with Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports claiming that Di Maria is now registering on the recruitment radar at DRV PNK Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Miami are said to have been made aware of the conditions required to do a deal, with Di Maria about to hit free agency at Serie A giants Juventus. His preference is to remain in Europe, with a return to Benfica being speculated on, but he may be tempted to America by the presence of fellow countryman Messi.

WHAT NEXT? Sergio Busquets is another high-profile free agent with strong ties to Messi from their days together at Barcelona that Inter Miami are said to have their eye on, with the Spanish midfielder also boasting a World Cup winners’ medal among his collection of major honours.