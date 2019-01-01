'Two weeks of pre-season' - Klopp explains Liverpool's Champions League final preparations

The Anfield boss will give his players some time off before getting ready to face Tottenham and the fight to be crowned kings of Europe

Jurgen Klopp says will have a two-week "pre-season" to prepare for the Champions League final as they bid to give the club's fans "what they deserve".

The Anfield club, beaten to the Premier League title by by a point, take on in Madrid on June 1 for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.

The players will perform pre-final media duties before being given a short break and then reconvening for an intensive fortnight's preparation ahead of facing Spurs at Wanda Metropolitano.

“We have to do a couple of things in preparation for the [final], media stuff,” Klopp told the club's official website.

“We have to do that, then the boys will have a couple of days off and then we have two proper weeks as a pre-season for the Champions League final.

“We will do that, we will play that, [hopefully] win it, come home and then the people [would] get what they deserve.”

Klopp remains in typically upbeat mood despite Liverpool missing out on their first title of the Premier League era.

The German said it is "cool" to work with his current group of players and is confident they will be ready to "go again" in .

“Div [Divock Origi] showed up in a brilliant way, obviously, I’m very happy for him. Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] is coming back, Naby [Keita] will then finally be there, Rhian Brewster will come, all the young boys if they want to go for it,” he said.

“And the established boys can make next steps as well – imagine Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andrew Robertson] last year [compared to] this year. They were already good last year but it’s another level. Millie [James Milner] is still making steps.

“So it’s really cool to work with this group. And we will go again, I’m pretty sure.”