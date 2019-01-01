Two-time Afcon winner Hany Said retires from football at 39

The midfielder will take up a sporting director role at Pyramids FC with immediate effect

Hany Said, a two-time winner with , has announced his retirement at the age of 39.

The defensive midfielder, adept at playing in central defence, revealed his decision after Misr Lel Makkasa's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Haras El Hodood in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.

He disclosed that he wanted to finish the ongoing season, but a good offer from Pyramids has prompted his change of heart.

“I decided to retire after I met with the Misr Lel Makkasa board and coaching staff and they all respected my decision,” said Said.

“I was planning to retire at the end of the season but I decided to take the decision earlier after receiving a good offer from Pyramids FC.

“I want to thank the board and president Mohamed Abdelsalam for their understanding. They supported me throughout my career at El-Makkasa, which I consider as my first home despite having played for the likes of and as well as other clubs. I won’t hesitate to work for El-Makkasa in the future.”

In addition, he stated just why he’s looking forward to the challenge at the Cairo-based club.

“Taking the sporting director role at Pyramids FC is going to be a good experience for me. I want to succeed at my new mission and hopefully it will be a strong start for my administrative career," he added.

Said came through the Al Ahly academy, before securing a move to Italian side Bari in 1998. He played for the White and Reds for five years and departed in 2003.

Besides representing other Italian sides such as , Messina and Pistoiese, Said’s career saw him play in – a brief spell at AC Bellinzona in 2000, for R.A.E.C Mons, before returning to his native in 2005 to join Al Masry.

He also represented Ismaily, Zamalek and Smouha after returning to North Africa in 2005.

Said was part of Hassan Shehata's Egypt side that won Afcon titles in 2008 and 2010. He played for the Pharaohs 71 times between 2000 and 2010.