Two bids for Man Utd target Maguire have been 'nowhere near' Leicester's valuation, says Rodgers

The manager revealed that the club has rejected two bids for the defender, who is thought to be a target for Manchester United

have rejected two bids for rumoured and target Harry Maguire, Brendan Rodgers said on Tuesday.

international Maguire is thought to be of interest to both Manchester clubs, with United having been linked with the 26-year-old a year ago during Jose Mourinho's time in charge.

A deal did not materialise then and the defender signed a new five-year contract in September 2018.

However, United are said to have renewed their interest and Leicester boss Rodgers revealed on Tuesday that his club had turned down two offers for a player the Foxes are thought to value at £80 million [$99 million].

In quotes published by the Leicester Mercury after Maguire played 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Scunthorpe United, Rodgers said: "It's pretty simple really and we're quite relaxed about it.

"Harry is a top-class player. Of course, he has attracted interest with two bids coming in but they nowhere near meet the valuation of the club.

"Harry is relaxed about it – we are. He's been absolutely brilliant, I have to add, because I've been in a similar situation a number of times and it can be very difficult for players, but he's a special guy."

Maguire joined Leicester from in 2017 and has gone on to make 76 appearances for the Foxes while scoring five goals during his time at the King Power Stadium.

He's also earned 20 caps for England, all during his Leicester stay, including a key role as part of England's fourth-place squad at the 2014 World Cup in .

There have been reports that Maguire has informed Leicester of his desire to leave and though Rodgers would not comment on those suggestions, he did admit he saw the appeal of the clubs linked with his player.

"Any conversation with me and a player would be private," he added.

"If a team like Man City or Man United are interested, I understand the attraction.

"We're relaxed because until the valuation is met, there's not a decision to be made."

Leicester are set to face Cheltenham on Saturday as the club continues its pre-season preparations.