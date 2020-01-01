CAF Champions League

Twitter reacts to Caf Confederation Cup and Champions League draws

The eight teams remaining in each of the African club competitions learned who they will face in the quarter-final stages

African football fans have taken to social media to react to both the highly anticipated draws of the Caf Confederation Cup and the Caf Champions Leauge in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Following the completion of the group stages last weekend, fans from the clubs across the continent were excited to know their beloved clubs' next opponents. 

 

    In the Caf Champions League, the first time where all quarterfinalists are previous winners, old foes Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly are set for another iconic showdown, while it will be an all North African affair when Egypt's Zamalek takes on defending Champions Esperance and Waydad Athletic Club takes on Etoile du Sahel

    In the other titanic showdown, five time champions TP Mazembe will face Raja Casablanca.

