Twitter applauds Odion Ighalo’s Manchester Derby cameo

The former Nigeria international was introduced late on in Sunday's Manchester Derby fixture as the Red Devils claimed the bragging rights

Odion Ighalo made a nine-minute cameo appearance as Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay’s strikes were the difference at Old Trafford as the Reds completed the double over their Manchester counterparts, for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in the 2009/10 campaign.

Despite being introduced late - in the 88th minute - in the game, Nigeria forward Ighalo seemingly did enough to attract admirers with his link-up play which eventually led to his sides' second of the night. 

    Much to the admiration of the Red Devil's fan, the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee showed some quality touches including great hold-up and a cheeky backheel which would result in United's second of the game.

    Fans took to Twitter to laud the 30-year-old’s cameo appearance. 

