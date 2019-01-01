Real Madrid vs Huesca: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Zinedine Zidane aims to make it back-to-back wins since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu against La Liga's bottom club

Zinedine Zidane will bid to back-up victory in his first game back at when his side host relegation-threatened at Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos marked the return of the three-time winner with a 2-0 win over before the international break.

The Frenchman named a barely-believable starting XI in the first game since Santiago Solari's dismissal and could keep faith with the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco when bottom club Huesca arrive in the Spanish capital.

Francisco's side are set for a swift return to Segunda Liga, with seven points separating them from safety with 10 matches remaining.

Game Real Madrid vs Huesca Date Sunday, March 31

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), ITV have taken up the rights for matches until the end of the season.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV4 ITV Player

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozoloa, Reguilon Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Asensio, Ceballos, Isco Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal remain out with long-term injuries, though the Spanish full-back is expected to play again before the end of the season.

Zidane must decide whether to reinstate summer signing Thibaut Courtois after Keylor Navas started against Celta.

Bale and Isco both scored in that game after starting, while Marcelo could also be retained after being overlooked by Solari.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Navas; Odriozoloa, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Kroos, Isco, Asensio, Benzema, Bale.

Position Huesca players Goalkeepers Varas, Santamaria, Jovanovic Defenders Mantovani, Etxeita, Dieguez, Galan, Pulido, Guinea, Luisinho, Insua, Miramon, Akapo Midfielders Aguilera, Gomez, Ferreiro, Melero, Camacho, Rivera, Junapi, Herrera, Musto, Galan, Amor Forwards Hernandez, Gallar, Gallego, Avila

Defenders Luisinho and Pablo Insua are not expected to play again this season due to knee injuries.

Carlos Akapo has suffered a similar fate while Gonzalo Merlero is out with a groin problem. David Ferreiro remains suspended.

Potential Huesca XI: Santamaria; Miramon, Dieguez, Etxeita, Pulido, Galan; Herrera, Gomez; Anor, Gallego, Avila.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are the 1/9 odds-on favourites with Bet 365 bet365 . Huesca are priced at massive 18/1 outsiders while the draw is available at 9/1.

Match Preview

Now the fanfare has dissipated since Zidane' return to Madrid, we are braced to discover whether he can weave his magic once again.

Out of the cups and barely within sight of champions-elect , finishing second behind their El Clasico rivals has to be the aim for the World Cup winner between now and the end of the season.

He must do that while also attempting to evaluate which players will make-up part of next season's assault on silverware.

Bale, Isco, Marcelo and Keylor Navas all started last time out but huge questions remain over their futures.

Arguably the biggest selection headache surrounds Courtois, who was surprisingly dropped against Celta and had a poor international break as his mistake led to Denis Cheryshev's goal for Russia against Belgium .

Nevertheless, it is clear Zidane has returned the feel-good factor to Real.

"When Zidane is your trainer, you go in with certain preconceptions. As I have said, I have always admired him. It was beautiful watching him play," Alvaro Odriozola told La Galerna .

"As a coach what I love is his closeness with the players. I think right now, when pretty much everything in the world of football has been already invented, that is the most important thing a coach can contribute. With that closeness he managed to keep everybody motivated.

"Zizou always tells the truth. I appreciate that honesty a lot. For the fans his return has renewed hope. His return is practically like winning a title. We are very happy."

Defeats at and at home to last time out have severely dented Huesca's hopes of a second season in the Spanish top flight.

But they did cause Real plenty of problems in their 1-0 defeat earlier in the campaign , with Gareth Bale's spectacular winner overshadowing an encouraging display by the hosts.

And if Francisco's side can summon the spirit which inspired them to beat earlier this month, there is no reason why they can't become the latest side to trouble the 13-time Champions League winners.