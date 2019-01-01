Tuchel pens PSG contract extension to end exit talk

Questions have been asked of the German coach during a debut campaign in France, but he is now committed to the Ligue 1 champions through to 2021

Thomas Tuchel has ended the exit talk which had been surrounding him at by signing a contract extension through to 2021.

Questions have been asked of the German coach throughout his debut campaign in .

He has delivered another title at Parc des Princes, but has suffered setbacks in domestic cup competitions and the .

It had been suggested that he could be moved on after just one season at the helm, but PSG have delivered a show of faith in their manager by handing him fresh terms.

Tuchel has committed to another 12 months on top of the deal he already had in place.

The 45-year-old is pleased to have ended any uncertainty over his future, telling the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to extend my contract and commitment to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’d like to thank the chairman and the whole club for their trust in me and my staff.

“This only reinforces my ambition to bring this team to the very top through hard work.

“I’m also very touched by the backing of our supporters, and I’m sure that the best is yet to come for our club.”

PSG ended their 2018-19 campaign on a low with a 3-1 defeat to Stade Reims on Friday, with the title winners enduring a fifth Ligue 1 reversal of the season on the final day.

Tuchel stated after that contest that he expected to remain at the helm.

He now has the contract to back up that statement, with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi confident that the club have the right man at the helm.

“Today the whole Paris Saint-Germain family is delighted to see Thomas Tuchel extend his contract,” he said.

“For a year now, Thomas has been bringing fantastic energy to the daily life of the club, not only for the players, but for the whole of Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

“Our supporters immediately took to this coach who is always keen to share his analysis and emotions with as many people as possible.

“Thomas is a huge football fan and a very demanding manager who also listens to others.

“Thomas has expertise in the game as well as great managerial skills and we are delighted to be able to rely on his qualities on a long-term basis.”