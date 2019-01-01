Tuchel denies contact with Barcelona winger Dembele as he provides Neymar update

The Paris Saint-Germain boss has refuted suggestions that he had spoken on the phone with the former Dortmund star amid recent transfer speculation

head coach Thomas Tuchel has denied reports that he has spoken on the phone with Ousmane Dembele about a potential transfer.

Dembele starred at in the 2016-17 season under Tuchel and recent rumours have suggested that the German manager is hoping for a reunion at PSG.

However, speaking after his side's 1-1 friendly draw with on Saturday Tuchel said he did not call the 22-year-old recently to gauge his interest in a move to Paris.

"We can't create facts there," Tuchel told Sky. "We had a phone call one year ago, when I was in Singapore."

Tuchel was asked if there had been any contacts more recently and said: "No, we have not had a phone call for one year."

Dembele joined in the summer of 2017, right after Neymar left the Camp Nou side in a record-breaking move to PSG.

Now Dembele and Neymar have been rumoured to be part of a swap deal that would see the Brazilian return to Barca.

The star is hoping for a move away from the champions, but sources have told Goal that PSG will demand €222 million-plus (£200m/$249m) for the 27-year-old.

Additionally, instead of using Dembele as a potential makeweight in the deal, PSG are only interested in defensive reinforcements being a part of any transfer.

Tuchel has admitted that Neymar is looking for a way out, saying he learned of the player's desire to leave before the Copa America this summer.

But the PSG boss is still planning on utilising Neymar as long as he remains with the club and insists that, having missed the Nurnberg game, he will return to training on Sunday.

"The situation between Neymar and me is clear, it’s now something between him and the club," Tuchel said.

"He is part of the dressing room and will train with us tomorrow."

It remains to be seen if the Brazilian will be involved as PSG continue preparations for the new season when they take on on July 27.

