‘The truth’ – Chelsea-linked Andre Onana responds to transfer talk after Champions League final defeat with Inter

- Keeper has impressed in Italy
- Tied to long-term contract
- Premier League giants keen
WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international only completed a move to San Siro in the summer of 2022, with two trophies claimed and a Champions League final appearance taken in during his debut campaign in Italy. Chelsea, though, are in the market for an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in their shot-stopping department, with Onana reportedly being identified as a top target as the Blues mull over the merits of a €40 million (£34m/$43m) approach.
WHAT THEY SAID: Onana is aware of the speculation, but has told reporters when asked about his future: “I don’t know. The truth is that I’m happy here, but then at a certain level you never know how it will go. I have no problems with Inter. I have an excellent relationship with them and I’m at their disposal. I’ll do what they tell me.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana is tied to a long-term contract at Inter through to 2027, meaning that they are under no pressure to part with a reliable option between the sticks that fared admirably for them in a Champions League final outing against Manchester City that resulted in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat.
WHAT NEXT? While Chelsea are keen on Onana, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring alternative goalkeeping additions – with the Premier League giants also being linked with Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.