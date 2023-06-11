‘The truth’ – Chelsea-linked Andre Onana responds to transfer talk after Champions League final defeat with Inter

Andre Onana has revealed “the truth” behind the transfer rumours that he continues to generate, with the Inter keeper said to be interesting Chelsea.

Keeper has impressed in Italy

Tied to long-term contract

Premier League giants keen

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international only completed a move to San Siro in the summer of 2022, with two trophies claimed and a Champions League final appearance taken in during his debut campaign in Italy. Chelsea, though, are in the market for an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in their shot-stopping department, with Onana reportedly being identified as a top target as the Blues mull over the merits of a €40 million (£34m/$43m) approach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Onana is aware of the speculation, but has told reporters when asked about his future: “I don’t know. The truth is that I’m happy here, but then at a certain level you never know how it will go. I have no problems with Inter. I have an excellent relationship with them and I’m at their disposal. I’ll do what they tell me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana is tied to a long-term contract at Inter through to 2027, meaning that they are under no pressure to part with a reliable option between the sticks that fared admirably for them in a Champions League final outing against Manchester City that resulted in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Chelsea are keen on Onana, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring alternative goalkeeping additions – with the Premier League giants also being linked with Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.