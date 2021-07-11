'Trust Southgate' - England fans react as Trippier preferred to Saka in Euro 2020 final

The Three Lions post one change in their starting XI for the showpiece event against Italy

England will start the Euro 2020 final against Italy with Kieran Trippier in their ranks as manager Gareth Southgate switches to a back five for the climax of the competition.

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is the player to drop out for the Three Lions, despite impressing previously. It was, however, the expected move given previous reports.

Phil Foden is not present in the squad, but that is due to injury rather than a technical decision.

While Southgate was doubted at the beginning of the competition, England's run to the final has earned him more leeway from supporters following this controversial selection - but that does not mean the call has gone down well with everyone.

What's been said?

