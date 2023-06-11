'This f*cking trophy is so difficult to win' - Pep Guardiola claims Man City's Champions League success was 'written in the stars'

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s Champions League triumph was “written in the stars” after admitting “this f*cking trophy is so difficult to win”.

Rodri netted only goal against Inter

Treble completed by Blues

First triumph by boss since 2011

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League title holders, with five domestic crowns secured in the last six years, finally brought their long wait for European silverware to a close when edging out Serie A giants Inter 1-0 in Istanbul. Rodri’s 68th-minute strike proved to be enough for the Citizens, with Guardiola relieved to survive a couple of late scares from Romelu Lukaku as he landed the one honour that has eluded him since 2011 and saw City complete a historic Treble to match that of arch-rivals United from 1999.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters of savouring continental glory: “It was written in the stars that we’d win this season – and we did. I’m feeling tired, calm and satisfied. This f*cking trophy is so difficult to win. We knew it would be hard. They are really good. We were anxious in the first half but it was a question of being patient. I told them to be patient. You have to be lucky, with Ederson at the end, and this competition is [a toss of] a coin. The momentum came from winning the Premier League and FA Cup and now we have this. It was not our best performance. I have no energy to think of next season and we need a break. We will start from zero and it’s our job. Winning the treble is so difficult. It is an honour to sit alongside Sir Alex Ferguson – I got a message in my phone this morning from him that touched me. Maybe we can build a museum for all the trophies.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola is renowned for his relentless pursuit of perfection, but even he admits to needing a break on the back of an absorbing 2022-23 campaign – with the Catalan eager to avoid any talk of reaching another Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in 2024. He added: “No, don’t talk, I need a break. My chairman said: ‘Oh, London is next season’s venue of the final,’ so I don’t tell you my answer to him. Now is time to celebrate. There are teams who win the Champions League and disappear. We have to avoid it. Knowing me it is not going to happen but it is a big relief to have this trophy. Now we don’t get asked about it. Especially this season, the entire world says if we don’t win the Champions League we will not be complete and I agree, I have to accept it, that maybe it is me that is wrong … People [may] say I have to win trebles every season. I am good manager, Pep, but not that good.”

WHAT NEXT? City will discover their Premier League schedule for 2023-24 when the fixture list for next season is released on June 15, while they will also have UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup honours to chase down next term.