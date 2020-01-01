Troost-Ekong reveals conversation with Dessers before Super Eagles call-up

The centre-back has explained how he encouraged the 25-year-old striker to accept his invitation to play for the West Africans

national team vice-captain William Troost-Ekong revealed he told Heracles centre-forward Cyriel Dessers to take his Super Eagles invitation with both hands.

The Belgian-born striker was handed his first call-up to the Super Eagles for their 2021 qualifying game against Sierra Leone after pledging his allegiance to the side.

The match was scheduled to take place last month but the spread of coronavirus to Africa led to the postponement of the match.

Troost-Ekong, who now has 42 caps for Nigeria, was born in the and has played for their youth team before switching to the West Africans in 2015.

He explained how he encouraged Dessers to accept the invitation to the Super Eagles but warned there is stiff competition in his position, with captain Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu doing well.

"I spoke with Cyriel Dessers before his call up. He asked me questions about being part of the team," Troost-Ekong told the Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

"We both speak Dutch. It was normal for us to talk, I said he should take the opportunity with both hands.

"I told him there is a tough competition in the striker role and that playing for the Super Eagles is the best decision I have ever made myself playing football.

"I'm really happy he decided to play for Nigeria. He is really looking forward to it.

"It is great now that more and more young and talented players want to play for the Super Eagles as we are one of the biggest teams in Africa".

Dessers was in terrific form in the recently-ended Dutch top-flight, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists for Heracles.