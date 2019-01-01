Trippier wants to 'stay in England' as Spurs star generates Juventus and Napoli speculation

The Tottenham full-back has been linked with a summer switch to Italy, but he has no desire to leave the Premier League at this stage of his career

Kieran Trippier wants to stay in , with the defender generating talk of interest from giants and .

The 28-year-old is among those who could be heading out of north London this summer as Mauricio Pochettino is finally freed to make adjustments to his squad after two windows of no movement.

Trippier concedes that his performances in 2018-19 were not good enough, with his standards slipping on the back of a memorable World Cup campaign with England.

He has already stated a preference to remain with Spurs, but accepts that decision may be taken out of his hands.

Italy could be one potential landing spot for the right-back, but he is eager to continue his career in the Premier League.

Quizzed again on his future in the wake of a final defeat to , Trippier told reporters: “I don't know.

“I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody's got a decision to make, no matter what.

“Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I'll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and that's when I'll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

“I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 per cent every game, win lose or draw. So we'll see what happens in pre-season.”

Trippier, who has been left out of England’s squad for the Nations League finals, added on the rumours of a switch to continental Europe: “I want to stay in England. But what can you do?

“I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly.

Article continues below

“I give everything for this club - training sessions, games - so we'll see what happens in pre-season.”

Trippier has been with Tottenham since joining from in the summer of 2015.

He has made 113 appearances across four seasons, with the right-back berth having been made his own in Pochettino’s plans since England team-mate Kyle Walker headed to in 2017.