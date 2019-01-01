Trezeguet: Liverpool’s defence left me unmarked to score first Aston Villa goal

The 25-year-old got off the mark for the Claret and Blue Army, becoming the first Egyptian to achieve the feat

winger Trezeguet has explained how he capitalised on ’s defensive lapse to score his first goal of the season in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 21st minute, firing home to the right-corner after connecting with John McGinn’s free-kick.

The European Champions, however, launched a late comeback through Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane’s header to claim a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

The effort from the winger makes him the first Egyptian player to score a Premier League goal for the Claret and Blue Army.

“I was waiting for the ball at the far post because Liverpool’s defence left me unmarked,” Trezeguet told beIN Sports.

“I almost scored a second goal too, but we did our best and we’ll try to make up for that result in the next game.”

Trezeguet admitted the game was difficult for his side and rued Villa’s failure to keep their lead in the encounter.

“It was a tough game because we played against a top side. We were close to winning the game until the last five minutes,” he continued.

“Liverpool are competing for the title, so they will capitalize on any errors we make or lapses of concentration.”

Trezeguet has made 12 appearances since his summer move to the Villa Park outfit from Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpasa.

The winger will look to build on his impressive performance when Villa take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on November 10.