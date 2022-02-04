Trending: Ghana joy over Cameroon's Afcon 2021 heartache after Egypt defeat

While Cameroon’s elimination at the hands of Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been nothing but agony for the hosts, fans from Ghana have found joy in the Indomitable Lions’ pain.



On Thursday, Cameroon’s hopes of reaching the final for a possible 'host and win' were dashed by the Pharaohs who registered a 3-1 win on penalties in the semi-final to book a ticket for Sunday’s climax with Senegal.



Ghana were among 24 nations who began the tournament but a poor group stage campaign sent the Black Stars packing early.



So just what is Ghanaians’ joy in Cameroon’s fall?



Fourteen years ago at the 2008 event hosted by Ghana, the Black Stars targeted a fifth continental title, hoping to make the most of home support.



Everything appeared on course until the semi-final where Ghana, led by Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari, came face to face with Cameroon, who would go on to clinch a 1-0 victory, courtesy of Alain N’Kong’s 72nd-minute strike.



It was certainly a day of pain for the hosts – across the streets of Accra and everywhere a Ghanaian could be found.



For this reason, Ghanaians have found excitement in Cameroon’s defeat on Thursday and have not hesitated to share their joy on social media.



Below are some of the best posts:

Egypt through to the finals. Host Cameroon knocked out.



CAN 2008. Cameroon can finally feel what every Ghanaian felt 14 years ago. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 3, 2022

Now they know how it feels 4 a host nation to be knocked out at the semis.



That CAN 2008 loss to Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium was a heartbreaking one. The whole of Tema was quiet, Osu was quiet unlike the evening Gh beat Naija in the quarters



Yaoundé will sleep tonight pic.twitter.com/88tZqeuOC9 — The Bearded Mc🧔🏽‍♂️🎙🗯 (@Oscarnuwati) February 3, 2022

Host and win yaamutu.



Nice to see Cameroon get a taste of the semi final pain.



I like rough. Endure it. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 3, 2022

CAN 2008 semi final our own home norr wey Cameroon take do we, them see say edey pain😂 — E A C Η Y (@_eachy_) February 3, 2022

Cameroon sorry. U guys did same to us in CAN 2008 🤷😉🤣 #teamghana pic.twitter.com/gve2ydl0AX — Mercedes S580 Maybach😎 (@fredmugizjr) February 3, 2022

Cameroon dey feel our pain in CAN 2008. — Reddington 🐐 (@drgyimah) February 3, 2022

CAN 2008 AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/zVmPYCtXGE — Muhaideen Faiz Brichini 🦁 (@FaizBrichini_99) February 4, 2022

The country is sad 😢



CAN 2008 feeling 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Global 🌏Identity 🇬🇭 (@melki_essilfie) February 3, 2022

Cameroon 🇨🇲 feeling the exact way they made us feel in CAN 2008 and I like it 😌😌😌 — Snr KWAME OWUSU (@justt_kwame) February 3, 2022

How's that feeling Cameroon? 🇨🇲 🙊🤭.. You broke my father's heart during the CAN 2008.💔 — EFUA 🇬🇭 ❤ (@Efua_1122) February 3, 2022

Them go feel the can 2008 pains some 😂🤣🤣😂😂 — mikel💫👌 (@mikel_oscar45) February 3, 2022

Was it Cameroon that ended Ghana’s host and win dream in can 2008 ? — Susan Owusu-Ansah (@susansarpomaaOA) February 3, 2022

Cameroon eliminated Ghana in the semis of the CAN 2008 when Ghana were the host nation. In 2017, same Cameroon scored Ghana 2-0 to eliminate Ghana from the AFCON, also in the semis. Now they they’ve lost, they’ll feel the pain of hosting and being eliminated from the semis. — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) February 3, 2022