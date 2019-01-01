'Tremendous' Maguire picked as toughest Premier League opponent for Brighton star Gross

A defender currently readying himself for Euro 2020 qualification duty with England has seen his qualities hailed by a rival in domestic competition

Harry Maguire has seen his “tremendous” skill set hailed by Premier League rival Pascal Gross, with the midfielder picking the defender as his toughest opponent.

A man currently earning plenty of praise for his performances with the Seagulls has locked horns with the elite of English football since moving to the Amex Stadium in 2017.

Meetings with the likes of , , , and have been taken in by the 27-year-old German.

Gross is, however, of the opinion that a centre-half who impressed for at the 2018 World Cup is the finest opponent he has come up against.

The Brighton man told Goal and Spox: “In one of my first games here we met Leicester City with Harry Maguire. He was the toughest opponent I've ever had.

“On the one hand he has tremendous power, but on the other hand he is fast and extremely strong on the ball. It did not surprise me that he played such a great World Cup.”

Gross’s most recent outing for Brighton saw him come up against Maguire once more, as the Foxes claimed a 2-1 victory over Chris Hughton’s side at the King Power Stadium.

The Seagulls failed that test and have endured a difficult run through 2019.

They have, however, made their way to the semi-finals of the and remain in contention for major silverware.

Manchester City will provide the next obstacle to overcome at Wembley Stadium and Gross concedes that Pep Guardiola’s side are the pick of the Premier League heavyweights.

He said of the reigning champions and how they match up to fellow title challengers Liverpool: “Liverpool's pace is uncomfortable, but City’s dominance is even more unpleasant.

“It makes you extremely tired when the opponent has 80 per cent of the ball. And when you finally conquer them, they then go again. Guardiola has perfected his playing style with City.”

While readying themselves for a meeting with the Blues in cup competition, Brighton are also set to bring the curtain down on their 2018-19 campaign with a home date against City on the final weekend.

They will hope to be well clear of relegation danger by then, with just five points separating them from the drop zone as things stand.