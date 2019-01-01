Traore’s house burgled during Lyon’s Champions League clash with Benfica

The Burkina Faso international was robbed of his precious belongings while featuring for the Kids against the Portuguese club

Bertrand Traore’s house was burgled during ’s 3-1 victory over at Groupama Stadium on Tuesday night.

The forward was one of the scorers in the encounter, after coming off the bench to seal the victory for Rudi Garcia’s men.

The win ensured Lyon climbed to second spot in Group G behind after gathering seven points from four games.

After returning to his locker room, the 24-year-old Burkina Faso international found out his house had been robbed.

Valuable items were carted away from his bedroom and vault, according to Radio RMC, as reported by MaxiFoot.

Traore will hope to put the setback behind him when Lyon visit Orange Velodrome to take on in a game on Sunday.