Traore transfer talk shrugged off by Nuno as Wolves boss ignores Liverpool & Barcelona links

The jet-heeled Spain international winger is yet to commit to a new contract at Molineux, but that comes as no concern to his manager

boss Nuno has shrugged off the speculation that continues to follow Adama Traore around, with those at Molineux turning a deaf ear to and transfer talk.

Manchester rivals United and City have also seen moves for a jet-heeled forward mooted as they seek to add more firepower to their respective ranks.

Wolves, though, have Traore tied to terms through to 2023 and remain keen on putting a new deal in place.

More teams

Contract talks have stalled for now, with no agreement reached with a highly-rated 24-year-old, but Nuno will not be losing any sleep over the lack of progress there or the links to domestic and continental rivals.

He told reporters when quizzed on Traore’s future: “He’s committed because of the actions I see every day, in his behaviour, the attitude that he has on the training sessions, in the match.

“I think normally things will go with dialogue and everything will be OK with Adama.”

Rather than concern himself with a possible future move elsewhere, Traore is currently looking to play his way back into form at Wolves.

The international is yet to score a goal or provide an assist in the Premier League this season and was on the bench again for a win over last time out.

He could earn a recall for a meeting with on Monday, with Nuno confident that Traore can play an important role during the injury-enforced absence of talismanic frontman Raul Jimenez.

The Portuguese tactician added: “I think he’s doing well. He started the season in a different position as a full-back then he went to the national team and had a problem in his ankle. It didn’t help him, he lost a lot of time in terms of preparation.

Article continues below

“I think he’s getting better. A lot of things of course (have) to improve but he’s committed and positive that he’s going to return to his top, top level again.

“The game is not all about goals, the game has a lot of aspects. (He is a) good player, he will get there.”

Victory over Burnley would lift Wolves back into the top half of the Premier League, with there a chance that they could head into Christmas sat in eighth spot.