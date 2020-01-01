Traore & Jimenez transfer talk shrugged off as Neves turns deaf ear to Liverpool & Man Utd rumours

The Wolves midfielder, who has seen his own move mooted, considers there to be no substance to the speculation that continues to rage at Molineux

Ruben Neves says everyone at is turning a deaf ear to the transfer talk which has become a potential distraction to the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez.

Unwelcome rumours have surfaced at Molineux regarding the long-term futures of prized assets.

Leading marksman and club-record signing Jimenez has seen his efforts attract plenty of admiring glances from afar.

The international striker is said to have become a target for and , while the door has been left open for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to make a move.

Jet-heeled winger Traore is also filling plenty of gossip columns, with the former academy graduate mooted as a possible option for Liverpool to explore.

Neves, who has starred across his three seasons in , is another to have seen a big-money move mooted.

His creative talents have registered on the radar at Old Trafford and Anfield, but the international says nobody in the West Midlands is paying any attention to rumours that lack substance.

He told The Guardian: “There has always been speculation since I’ve got here about our team.

“But we don’t think about it. We want to be together for as much time as we can but it’s football, the speculation will always be there.

“Our job is to play and leave this for the people who need to take care of it.”

Neves’ focus at present is locked on a Premier League restart that has been pencilled in for June 17.

Wolves remain in contention for a top-four finish in 2019-20, as they sit five points adrift of the qualification spots with nine games left to take in, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side – who are also still in the – are looking forward to picking up where they left off before the coronavirus outbreak.

Neves added, with Wolves having made a return to full contact training: “We are really excited – even more so after that training session because we could finally play proper football.

“So far we had only trained individually or in small groups without contact.”