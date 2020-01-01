Traore gets third shot at first Spain cap as Thiago misses out due to coronavirus

Luis Enrique has stuck with the core of his Spain squad from last month, although the Liverpool playmaker is out due to contracting Covid-19

winger Adama Traore will be hoping it is third time lucky when it comes to earning senior international honours after once again being called up to the squad.

Traore has been named in the 25-man group again, having each been forced to withdraw with Covid-19 last time out.

This is a third call-up for the quick wide attacker, who is still to make his international bow and so is not tied to Spain, with Mali another option.

More teams

There are three changes from the squad initially announced for September's fixtures, with midfielder Thiago Alcantara absent due to contracting coronavirus.

Marco Asensio is injured, while Oscar Rodriguez has played just 25 minutes for since signing from last month. Eighteen-cap striker Iago Aspas has not earned a recall despite scoring three times in four games so far this season.

loanee Dani Ceballos has earned a recall to the squad, while 's Jose Campana has been called up to the senior side for the first time and Sergio Canales has returned to the fold after missing out last month.

Luis Enrique's side have a friendly in on October 7 before Nations League clashes with and as they aim to extend their one-point lead at the top of their group.

Also in the squad is goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite being dropped at club level by manager Frank Lampard following a series of poor performances. No 1 David De Gea has been called up too.

Article continues below

Ansu Fati, who became Spain's youngest every goal scorer when he netted against Ukraine in September, is once again among the selection.

¿Aún no conoces a los 25 matriculados de la @SeFutbol para el amistoso ante Portugal y los dos partidos oficiales de la #UEFANationsLeague ante Suiza y Ucrania?



¡¡Aquí los tienes todos!!



VÍDEO: https://t.co/y3IUITYatu



#SomosEspaña

#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/EUvBfIMy9b — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 2, 2020

Spain squad in full:

David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao); Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres ( ), Diego Llorente ( ), Jose Gaya ( ), Sergio Reguilon ( ), Eric Garcia ( ); Fabian Ruiz ( ), Sergio Busquets ( ), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Sergio Canales ( ), Jose Campana (Levante), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino ( ), Dani Olmo ( ); Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).