African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ighalo to take wage cut to stay at Manchester United

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ighalo to take wage cut if he is to stay at Man Utd

Odion Ighalo will have to take a £200,000-a-week pay cut if he wants to turn his loan move at into a permanent switch, according to Daily Star.

Before his January move to Old Trafford in January, the Nigerian forward was earning £300,000-a-week at Shanghai Shenhua.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on keeping Ighalo but the striker would have to sacrifice two-thirds of his wages in to remain to .

More teams

make Aubameyang enquiry

Real Madrid have approached over the availability of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to France Football.

The Gabonese striker's contract with the Gunners expires at the end next season and some of Europe's elite clubs are considering making a bid when the transfer window opens.

Aubameyang, scorer of 17 Premier League goals this season, is yet to agree to new terms at the Emirates Stadium and might leave the club with no option but to sell him before the start of next season, in order to get a transfer fee rather than letting him leave on a free transfer.

Article continues below

Onana on & Spurs’ radar

goalkeeper Andre Onana is being monitored by Chelsea and Hotspur.

The Mirror claimed that Ajax are ready to part ways with the international who is still under contract until June 2022.

Meanwhile, the Premier League clubs face competition from leaders PSG and giants .