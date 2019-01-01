Toure explains what Pep wants from the 'Fernandinho role' as City continue to search for able replacement

With the Brazilian now 33 years old, a replacement must be found if the English champions are to continue enjoying their midfield dominance

Yaya Toure has given some insight into what Pep Guardiola wants from his holding midfielders as Manchester City continue the search for an able replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.

The 33-year-old himself stated recently 'I feel like I'm 25 now' when asked if he's at the fittest he has ever been, but the reigning Premier League champions have no immediate replacement should he fall injured or lose his form.

Chelsea's Jorginho had been a target for Guardiola's side before the former Napoli man opted to reunite with Maurizio Sarri, though questions have been raised over the Italian's defensive ability.

It is understood that Ajax's Frenkie de Jong is a current target, but at 21 years old, it may take some time to ably take the Brazilian's mantle should he make the switch to the Etihad.

Other names include Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves, both of whom are capable on the ball, but again could struggle to replicate Fernandinho's defensive abilities.

With the search still in full swing, Toure, who performed in the number 6 role under Guardiola in the past, gave a sneak peek into what the demanding Catalan coach expects from players in that position.

“The main message is just to have good position,” Toure said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

“Sometimes, with Pep, when we play the games can start with the midfield or the [back] three because he loved to start the ball from behind, from the back first.

Article continues below

“After that, you have this fluidity. It’s like a machine. Something is systematic. When you have the ball, you know what to do.

“And your friend or your team-mate around you knows what to do, even without looking. This is something that you work on a lot in training.”

Manchester City return to action in the Premier League on Sunday with a trip to Huddersfield – who recently parted ways with manager David Wagner by mutual consent – as they look to shorten the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool.