Tottenham's new stadium: How much it cost Spurs to build, capacity & ticket prices

Spurs will be moving into a stadium which will be among the most state-of-the-art in the United Kingdom

Tottenham will soon be taking up residence at a new home after ending their 118-year association with White Hart Lane in 2017.

The club have been temporarily housed at Wembley, but that tenancy is expected to end soon as they get set to begin building a new legacy in a rejuvenated environment.

It has been a long time coming for the north London club and they will be hoping that the development serves to copperfasten their position as one of England and Europe's 'big clubs'.

Ahead of the move, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the new stadium, including capacity, tickets and more.

What is the new Tottenham stadium project?

Spurs have long been working towards setting up a new domain and the plans for the current project stretch back over 10 years to 2007.

The ground, which will be officially known as 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' is the centrepiece of the Northumberland Development Project, which aims to regenerate the area.

When did construction begin?

Construction of the stadium itself did not begin until the summer of 2015 - three years after the first build in the Northumberland Development Project - due to delays arising from a Compulsory Purchase Order challenge.

Situated on the High Road in the London N17 area, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will replace White Hart Lane as Spurs' new home.

What features will the new Tottenham stadium have?

The stadium will feature a retractable pitch, which will withdraw to reveal a synthetic surface underneath the grass turf.

There will be a host of bars situated within the stadium, including a microbrewery run by Beavertown.

Food and drink outlets will be available across the ground and 'The Market Place', with over 60 food and drink outlets, can be found in the South Stand.

The new venue will also include a Sky Walk, which will allow visitors to walk up to the roof, where they can take in views of north London.

Conference facilities will be available for businesses in the East Stand.

What capacity will the new Spurs stadium be?

The new stadium is set to have a capacity of 62,062 seats, which is an increase of over 25,000 from the capacity of the old White Hart Lane.

The South Stand, which is going to be the designated 'home end' of the ground, will be a single tier and will house 17,500 fans.

Once completed, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be one of the biggest football stadiums in the United Kingdom, behind Wembley, the Millenium Stadium, Old Trafford and the London Stadium.

Spurs fans will also be able to claim some bragging rights from the fact that it will be bigger than the home of their rivals Arsenal, the Emirates Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,432.

At 62,062 it will be the third biggest capacity venue in the Premier League, higher than Liverpool's Anfield and Man City's Etihad Stadium.

When will the first game be played at the new Tottenham stadium?

It remains unclear when the first game will be played at the new Tottenham stadium, after the club announced that there would be delays to the original plans.

Spurs had hoped to cut the ribbon on the venue on September 15 against Liverpool, but those plans were ditched in August following "issues with the critical safety systems".

“We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide," said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who pleaded for "continued patience and forbearance".

The August setback also meant that the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, which had been scheduled to take place at the venue on October 14, had to take place at Wembley.

The club issued a further update in January 2019, indicating that critical safety concerns are being addressed and that testing is ongoing.

That means upcoming games in January and February will be played at Wembley, suggesting that March will be the earliest time for Spurs' proverbial housewarming, but even that may be a tad ambitious.

In the meantime, Spurs fans will be able to play as many games as they like in the stadium in FIFA 19.

EA Sports confirmed that they had become the north London club's new video game partner in early August last year. You can get a glance at how it will look in the video above.

Will NFL be played at Tottenham Hotspur stadium?

Yes. The new Tottenham stadium will follow Wembley by hosting American Football after Tottenham penned a 10-year deal with the National Football League (NFL). The deal will see the venue host a minimum of two games a year over the course of the next 10 years.

Then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson welcomed the development at the time, saying: "Anyone who has seen American Football at Wembley Stadium cannot fail to have been thrilled by the spectacle, and the wise heads that run the NFL have clearly not missed the fact that Londoners are going absolutely gangbusters for Gridiron.

"We are already working very closely with the NFL, including on plans to get more Londoners involved in the sport, and we believe that building on the success of NFL at Wembley by staging more games in an area of the city that has been earmarked for a massive programme of economic regeneration and investment makes perfect sense.

"Touchdowns in Tottenham can only add to our reputation as a global sporting powerhouse, and help us take another step towards our goal of having a permanent NFL franchise here in London."

However, it remains to be seen what the first NFL game will be.

As well as NFL games, the new Tottenham stadium will also play host to a variety of concerts and entertainment events.

How much will Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cost?

The cost of the stadium project has been a source of disquiet for Tottenham and their fans, with the final bill expected to far exceed the initial projections.

At the outset, it was estimated that the construction of the new stadium would incur costs of around £400 million, but in 2017 it emerged that it would actually be nearly double that - around £750m.

Since then, reports in the British press have suggested that the new stadium will cost Spurs roughly £1 billion in the final analysis.

Such an extravagant increase, while naturally concerning, is not unusual in construction ventures.

For example, initial projections from the Football Association (FA) for the cost of building the new Wembley famously ran over budget, rising from just over £450m to around £830m.

Time and changing circumstances naturally have an effect on the price of these kinds of projects. And of course, the small matter of Brexit will have shaken things up from a financial perspective.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets for games at the new venue will vary depending on opponent and where the seats are situated.

Currently, Spurs operate three price categories for opponents, with games against rivals and teams traditionally considered part of the 'top six' being the most expensive.

That is likely to continue in the new stadium and the full span of costs can be viewed here.

Season tickets also vary in price, ranging from £795 for an adult to £2,200, with reduced rates for juniors, young adults and senior citizens.

The full season ticket price breakdown can be found on Spurs' official website here.