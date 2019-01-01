Tottenham won't find a better manager than Pochettino - Lineker

The former Spurs player is adamant the club will be unable to find anyone superior to the Argentine

Former and striker Gary Lineker has said Spurs will not find a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino, following the Argentinian being relieved of his duties.

Spurs confirmed the departure of Pochettino, along with his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez, in a club statement on Tuesday.

The news comes after Tottenham made a dismal start to the 2019-20 season, winning just three of their first 12 Premier League games and suffering a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to in the .

Although he was unable to win a trophy during his five-and-a-half-year stint in north London, Pochettino's standing remained high after he guided Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season's Champions League final, which they lost to .

In a tweet, Lineker suggested the club had made a big mistake to sack the Argentine and that they will struggle to find a manager that can do any better.

"Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by Spurs," Lineker wrote. "He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years.

"Good luck with finding a better replacement...ain't gonna happen."

As it stands, only Tim Sherwood has a better win record in charge of Tottenham, with Pochettino winning 55.9 per cent of his games at the helm, compared to Sherwood's 59.1%.

Spurs' next game is at West Ham on Saturday with the club currently 14th in the Premier League - 11 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification place.

Tottenham will be hopeful of naming a new manager this week with a source confirming to Goal that Jose Mourinho is a strong candidate to be appointed.

Talks between Spurs and Mourinho are ongoing but signs are positive that a deal could be struck with the three-time Premier League winner.

The former and manager has been out of work since being sacked at Old Trafford in December 2018.

Mourinho has also previously won the Champions League at and , while he claimed the title during a dramatic spell in charge of .

A return to has been rumoured as Mourinho's preference but the chance to take over at Spurs right now appears to be tempting the 56-year-old.